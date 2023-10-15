Hanes, Douglas D.



Douglas D. Hanes, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 9, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father, William Dale Hanes and his wife, Linda Hanes. Douglas is survived by his mother, Dorothy Hanes (Hautman); sisters, Diane Delaberta and Debra Mann; brothers, David Hanes and Dennis Hanes; step-daughter, Naomie Couch; step-granddaughter, Skylur Dixon; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He worked St. Elizabeth Hospital then retired from the VA Hospital in 2021 as a pharmacy technician. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek). There will be a Mass on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Helen's Catholic Church (605 Granville Pl, Dayton). Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Helen's Catholic Church.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com