HANEY, DEBORAH

HANEY (Kelly),



Deborah Fay



Deborah Fay (Kelly) Haney, 69, of Springfield, passed away January 6, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 21, 1953, in Springfield, the daughter of Hubert and Alma Jane (Hay) Kelly. Deborah was a long-time member of AA. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, the Cleveland Browns and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed as a secretary in several of the Springfield City Schools. Survivors include one son, Dustin Lyons; one granddaughter, Madalyn; one brother, William Roger Kelly; many loving nieces and nephews and her AA family. She was preceded in death by siblings, Harold R. Kelly, Beatrice Pearson, Hermon J. Kelly, Sue Brooks, Bob Kelly and Joy L. Wood and her parents. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Deborah's life will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AA. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

