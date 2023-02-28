HANEY, Vernon L.



"Vern"



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on Feb. 24, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents George and Lucille Haney, brothers George (Gale) Haney and David Haney, and son Fred McDuff. Survived by his wife Joyce Haney, daughter and son-in-law Vicky and Jack Cummings, grandchildren Brandi Davis and Gabrielle "Gabby" McDuff, great-grandchild Rianna Lee, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Vern worked at James Rivers Printing Company in Dayton for 25 years, and simultaneously in many aspects of the Real Estate business and owner of Vern Haney and Assoc. A funeral service will be at 11am, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville. Friends may visit at the church from 10-11am the day of services. Donations may be made to Fairhaven Church or St. Jude Research Hospital. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. More information may be found at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com