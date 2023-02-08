HANKEL, Helen J.



85 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Wooded Glen. She was born in Springfield on October 27, 1937, the daughter of John F. and Helen (McDonough)



Murray. Helen was an X-ray technician at Mercy Medical Center for 37 years, before retiring in 1999. She was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a current member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Helen loved to travel, reading, her rock garden and most of all her family. Survivors include her four daughters, Jacqueline Estep, Kathleen (Bryan) Moffet, Jennie Thornton and Karla Hankel-Beller; step-daughter, Christine (Mike) Soergel; seven grandchildren, Amelia, Lane, Chloe, Matthew, Delaney, Olivia and Peter; four great-grandchildren, Aria, Gracie, Della and Finn; and two sisters, Rita Everhart and Patty Murray. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Matey Derr, Jack Murray, Buddy Murray and June Ann Clingerman and son-in-law, Mike Thornton. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

