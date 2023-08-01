Hanks, Robert H.



Robert H. Hanks, 75, of Fairfield, OH, passed away on July 29, 2023. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather, described as one of the kindest men you will ever meet. Bob was the rock of his family, and his presence will be deeply missed.



Bob was born on September 19, 1947. He earned a PhD at the University of Minnesota and served in the Army Signal Corps from 1969 to 1972. After his military service, Bob pursued a career in academia, working as a professor at the University of Minnesota and the University of Tennessee. He later transitioned to the corporate world, where he worked for Phillips 66 in Oklahoma before becoming the head of IT at GE Aircraft Engines in Cincinnati, OH.



In his free time, Bob enjoyed solving puzzles, playing golf, and spending quality time with his grandchildren. He cherished sunny vacations with his family, creating lasting memories together.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie Hanks, and their three daughters: Jennifer Doheny (husband Joe), Stacey Caton (husband Marc), and Ann Donelan (husband Andy). He was a loving and proud grandfather to Hank and Tessa Donelan. He was adored by his devoted dog, Barney.



There will be a private ceremony to honor Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



May the memories of Bob's kindness and love bring comfort to his family and friends during this difficult time.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com