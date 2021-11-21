HANNAHS, Ina Mae



Ina Mae Hannahs, age 87, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Ina was born in Cranden, Wisconsin, on September 9, 1934, to Frank and Louise Thornbury. In December of 1954, she married the love of her life, Rex Hannahs. Ina obtained her Master's Degree in History from The Ohio State University. Ina worked for Columbus Board of Education and retired from Champion International Paper. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and above all spending time with her family. Ina was a beloved mother, grandma and great-grandma. Ina is survived by her children, William (Mary P.) Hannahs, Mary E. Hannahs, John (Jill) Hannahs, Andrea Hannahs and Anita (Carl) Rubush; her grandchildren, Michael, Heather (Justin), Joshua (Theresa), John (Angie) and David; her nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years, Rex Hannahs; her siblings, Fanny, Curtis and Rueben; and her mother-in-law, Ruth Thornbury Geiger. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hamilton. Condolences may be left at



