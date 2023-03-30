Hansard, April Kay



HANSARD, April Kay, age 66, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at The Hospice of Dayton. April was a Bus Driver for Huber Heights Schools, a retired Truck Driver and a member of American Legion Post 746. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; father, Francis Eugene Herzog; and sister, Jodie Herzog. April is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Niki & Doug Lutz of Oakwood, Christa & Blake Loring of Hillard, and Lesley Homan of Huber Heights; mother, Alice Herzog of Huber Heights; brothers, Dale, Rod and Shawn Herzog; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; her companion, Ronnie Ball; and many other relatives & friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in April's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

