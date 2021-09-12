HANSEL, Mary Jane



Mary Jane passed away late Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after a brief illness at the Hospice of Dayton.



She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Jasper (Jack) Byrge and Lou Ester (Rich) Byrge who moved there from East Tennessee.



Eventually, the family settled on a farm in Preble County, Ohio.



She was the oldest of 6 daughters including: Betty Springer (deceased), Dorothy (Dot) Taiclet, Joan Johnson (deceased), Jacqueline Barnes (deceased), and Janice Francis. As the oldest daughter, she was expected to take a leadership role on the farm.



She graduated from Stewart High School in Oxford, Ohio, where she met her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) Hansel whom she would marry in 1948.



While Jim was enlisted in the United States Air Force, Mary Jane worked on base as a secretary in Middletown, PA., where her oldest son Jeff was born.



After Jim served in the Air Force they would move to Hamilton, Ohio, where she would work in the lab at Pillsbury. While in Hamilton, son Tim and daughter Jill were born.



Mary Jane was a strong believer in education and after moving to Kettering, Ohio, in 1963 she attended and graduated with a Bachelor's degree from University of Dayton followed by a Master's from Wright State University. She was the first of her family to graduate from college at a time when most moms didn't go back to school.



Mary Jane was a dedicated teacher at C. F. Holiday Elementary School in West Carrollton, OH, where she taught 6th grade for 27 years. Her drive to encourage students to reach their full potential made her a favorite teacher to hundreds of students.



After retiring from teaching, Jim and Mary Jane would retire to a hobby farm outside Springboro where she amazed family and friends with her incredible gardening skills.



Mary Jane enjoyed history and genealogy and researched the family tree back hundreds of years.



She was a member of the Springboro United Methodist Church for 35 years and was active in the choir and a liturgist.



She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of Union Veterans.



She is survived by sons Jeff Hansel (Julie) of Rabbit Hash, KY, Tim Hansel of St. Marys, OH, and daughter Jill Erwin of Deming, NM.



She also is survived by granddaughters Heidi Hansel Dunn of Independence, KY, and Chelsea (Erwin) Waugh of Xenia, OH, and great-grandchildren Rubie Waugh and Sutton Waugh and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mary Jane was an inspiration to all with her tireless drive and care of others. She loved her faith, her family and her country.



Visitation will take place on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Joe Royer officiating. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jane's name to: Hospice of Dayton, American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choosing.



