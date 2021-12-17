dayton-daily-news logo
HANSEN, Carl

HANSEN, Jr., Carl Norman "Norm"

A gentle soul who never raised his voice, unless it was to sing to Jesus with sweet tenor melodies, Carl Norman "Norm" Hansen Jr., age 87, passed away on Monday, December 13th, 2021, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his viewing at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio) on Saturday, Dec. 18th from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held following the viewing at 12:00 pm, with burial to follow at Centerville Cemetery in Washington Township (68 Maple Ave, Dayton, OH 45459).

You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture of Norm at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

