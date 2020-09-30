X

HARBER, NANCY

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARBER, Nancy Elaine Age 76, of Springfield, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 24th, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Eugene Miller and Dorothy Elizabeth (German) Arthur. Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Shawnee High School. She retired after 20 years from Mercy Medical Center and was an active member of North Hampton Community Church. Nancy was a breast cancer survivor. She is survived by her two sons: William Harber (Joyce) and Ronald Harber, Jr. (Carol); her grandchildren: Nicholas & Matthew Harber and Ronald, III and Elizabeth Harber; her brother, David Arthur (Kay) and several nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, whom she married May 1968, Ronald Harber, Sr. Family & friends will gather at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at North Hampton Community Church in the fellowship hall. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.