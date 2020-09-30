HARBER, Nancy Elaine Age 76, of Springfield, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 24th, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Eugene Miller and Dorothy Elizabeth (German) Arthur. Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Shawnee High School. She retired after 20 years from Mercy Medical Center and was an active member of North Hampton Community Church. Nancy was a breast cancer survivor. She is survived by her two sons: William Harber (Joyce) and Ronald Harber, Jr. (Carol); her grandchildren: Nicholas & Matthew Harber and Ronald, III and Elizabeth Harber; her brother, David Arthur (Kay) and several nieces and nephews. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, whom she married May 1968, Ronald Harber, Sr. Family & friends will gather at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at North Hampton Community Church in the fellowship hall. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com



