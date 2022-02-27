Harbert, Elmer

HARBERT, Jr., Elmer V.



Age 93 of Nora, Indiana, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Elmer retired from Belcam Technical Service as a Metallurgical Engineer. He was a member of the Alpha Lodge in Belmont, the American Society for Metals, a charter member of the Beavercreek Sertoma and a former member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ. He is survived by his sons: Jeffrey Harbert, Timothy Harbert and Daniel Harbert, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Aurelia (Doll) Harbert, parents: Elmer V. and Elinore (Fletcher) Harbert Sr. and brother: Eugene Harbert. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be made to the family at



