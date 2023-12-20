Harchaoui, Djohar

Harchaoui, Djohar "Joanne"

HARCHAOUI, Djohar "Joanne" age 90 of Butler Twp., passed away peacefully on December 15, 2023 surrounded by her family at Miami Valley Hospital. Joanne was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Ahmed. Survived by her sisters: Kheloudja, Drita, Tssadit, Ouiza, her 7 children Kamal (Karen), Karima (Steve), Bill (Sonya), Samia (Roger), Nadia (Matt), Hakim, Leila (Glen), 20 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her special nieces and nephews: Badia (Bob), Amel (Andy), Mo (Jessica), as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 22nd from 3 p.m. until a memorial service, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. until 5 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: stjude.org or your favorite charity in Joanne's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

