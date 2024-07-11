Hardacre, Mark Allan



Mark A. Hardacre, 61, of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8th, 2024 at his home. He was born February 23rd, 1963 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Dale Eugene and Peggy Ann (Combs) Hardacre. Mark grew up on the family dairy farm learning to work hard and to love the outdoors and nature. He retired from Honda in 2017 after 25+years. In retirement he became a bus driver for Northwestern Schools, he loved the children and would pray daily for his most precious cargo. He and his children enjoyed motor cross racing together for many years. He loved Jesus and spending time with family was what he loved most. Mark liked to watch his grandchildren playing sports and supporting them in all their activities. Mark had a big heart and will be dearly missed. Mark is survived by his mother, Peggy Hardacre; his children: Nickolas Hardacre (Heather) Dale Matthew Hardacre (Lindsey) and Kristen Stephens (Andy); a sister: Julie Ann Nourse (Trent); grandchildren: Kaden, Bentley, Ryden & Maxx Hardacre and Karder, Elana & Carlee Stephens; niece and nephew: Audrey and Jaden Nourse; mother of his children, Janise Hardacre LeVan; former wife, Wendy Hardacre; aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Dale Eugene Hardacre in 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11th, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. Online expressions may be made at





