Hardacre, Mark A.



Mark A. Hardacre, 61, of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8th, 2024. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11th, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. Online expressions may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





