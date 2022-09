Harrison John Harding



9/13/1943 - 8/8/2021







It's been hard without you.... We Miss you and We will



always Remember you.







Your Wife, Carolyn Marks



Harding & Family, Daughter Kim Harding Thompson (Jack), LaToyia Harding



Wallace (Jim), Hope Ogden Harding (Deceased) with her Father; Granddaughter Kandace Walters (Joshua) Great-grandchildren; Cayleb,



Julian & Ruby Walter's and Harrison's Sister's Normalee,



Cornell & Julie Harding and our best friend Dr. Doris Walker Weathers of Stone Mountain, GA.