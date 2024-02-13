Hardman, Paul

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Hardman, Paul A.

Paul A. Hardman, age 83 of Middleburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 10, 2024 at Heritage Senior Living in Marysville, OH. Paul will be honored at a celebration of his life from 11  12 PM on Friday February 16, 2024, in the Middleburg Community Church, 11824 St. Rte. 287 East Liberty, Ohio. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Church with Pastor Carolyn Christman officiating. Service will be livestreamed to Facebook. Arrangements entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Freshwater, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home - North Lewisburg

57 West Maple Street

North Lewisburg, OH

43060

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Leeth, Donald
2
Mayer, Jaye
3
Grice, Nellie
4
Rainaldi, Rita
5
Yeakle, Doris
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top