Hardman, Paul A.
Paul A. Hardman, age 83 of Middleburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 10, 2024 at Heritage Senior Living in Marysville, OH. Paul will be honored at a celebration of his life from 11 12 PM on Friday February 16, 2024, in the Middleburg Community Church, 11824 St. Rte. 287 East Liberty, Ohio. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Church with Pastor Carolyn Christman officiating. Service will be livestreamed to Facebook. Arrangements entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio.
