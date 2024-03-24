Hardwick, Demetrius

Hardwick, Demetrius "Demi"

Age 47, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, survived by his mother, Nadine Abdullah and brother, Michael R. Burton and friend of 25 years Danny Profitt, Jr. Funeral Service will be held for one hour 2:00pm - 3:00pm, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

