Hargreaves (Kronour), Marjorie Virginia



Hargreaves, Marjorie. Age 101 of Englewood died May 9, 2023. She is survived by an ever-growing family, including five of her eight children, 15 of her 16 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Marjorie served in the United States Army in World War II. She was a volunteer for many organizations including Hospice for nearly 20 years, a CCD teacher, and a Stephen's Minister. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 15, 2023 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood. Online condolences may be made at www.kindredfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Hope Emergency Program, PO Box 214, Fayetteville, OH 45118 https://hopeemergency.org/ or Southwest Indian Foundation, 100 West Coal Avenue, Gallup, NM 87301https://www.southwestIndian.com/donate.

