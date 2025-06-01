Harlow, Douglas



Douglas Warren Harlow, 74, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2025, surrounded by family, after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Wei; former spouse, Jennifer Harlow; children Chris (Jenni), Danielle, Izzie (Dan), Sara (Darryl), and Yinan; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mary Harlow, and sister Nancy Harlow.



A 1969 graduate of Oakwood High School, Doug served as a police officer in Miami Township, Moraine, and Waynesville before transitioning into cybersecurity. He helped build NCR's first cybersecurity program and later co-founded Computer Forensics Network Security Group with his son. He finished his career on the Privacy team at CareSource. Doug enjoyed hunting, growing roses, geocaching, and spending time in his workshop.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 3 at 9:30 AM with services at 10:30 AM at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton.



