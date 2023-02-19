X
Dark Mode Toggle

HARMAN, JoAnn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARMAN, JoAnn

"The Queen"

87, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, February 17, 2023. She was born in Gatliff, Kentucky, on July 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Sena Pearl (Teague) Safriet. JoAnn retired from Community Hospital following 25 years as a lab technician. She previously worked at hospitals in Dayton and Somerset, Kentucky. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, John T. Harman; children, Brenda Rogers, Andy Harman (Vincent Dilio) and Emily Ludwig (Dave); grandchildren, Elizabeth and John Rogers; brother, Joel Hugh Safriet (Enju); and several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Janet Noss (Bob) and their children. She was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur and James Safriet. JoAnn's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Hill presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
BETZ, Kent
3
CHILDS, Paul
4
COTTEN, Derrick
5
DeHAYS, Ronald
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top