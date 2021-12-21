HARMON,

Arnette D. Cortner



Age 70, passed away, December 15 after a brief illness. She was born in Dayton, OH, and in later years resided in Columbus, OH. She was formerly a member of Corinthian Baptist Church in Dayton, OH, and subsequently moved her membership to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus, OH. A graduate of Jefferson Township Sr. High School (1969), Arnette received her B.A. in English from Wright State University in 1973.

Arnette contributed 27 years of loyal service and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She was an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Columbus Alumnae Chapter.

Survivors include her son McKenzie (Myeshia) Harmon, Mother, Gertrude Cortner Duncan, Grandchildren, McKenzie Nicole Harmon and Maxton Harmon, Sisters, Belinda (Clifford) Hall and Rhonda Peterson. Nieces, Morgan Peterson, Candace Hall and great-niece, Blake Carpentier, Nephew Julian (Celia) Carpentier and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation 11:00 a.m. and funeral service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43224. Arrangements entrusted to Marlon J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave.Columbus, Ohio 43232. Delta SIgma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates.