Harmon, Stella

Stella G. Harmon, age 82 of Oxford, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on Monday, May 6, 2024. She was born in Scoville, Kentucky on May 9, 1941 the daughter of William and Nancy (Hale) Halcomb. In 2004 in Saint Thomas, Virgin Islands she married Thomas Harmon and he preceded her in death in 2017. Stella retired from Miami University after twenty-five years. She was very active with the Butler County 4H Horse Department and a member of the Eagles and Moose. Stella was a proud supporter of the Carol Young Dance Studio. Stella is survived by four children, Darren (Lynn) Gilmore, Darcy Gilmore, Derick (Holly) Wooley, and Desiree (Michael) Jones; one brother, John (Nevaline) Halcomb; nine grandchildren, Ronnie Lynn, Nikki, Jenny, Ty, Nicolas, Lily, Cheyenne, Madison, and Levi; eleven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Chase, Kevin, Brody, Addy, Bear, Jax, Allie June, Dallas, Lane, and Stella Grace; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Stella was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Ray Bruce, Dudley, and Edward Halcomb, and Hasseltine Hendershot and Erma Sackenheim. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Robert Huff officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Woodland Country Manor, 4166 Somerville Road, Somerville OH 45064. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, Joanie, Donna, Sharon, Terri, and Barb for all their care and support.



