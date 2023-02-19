HARNISH, Rita M.



97, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. Rita was born July 28, 1925, at her parent's home in Springfield. Rita was the daughter of Peter Guinan and his wife, Irene Porter Guinan. Rita's loving husband, Richard Harnish passed away five years ago. They were married for 71 wonderful and loving years. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Evelyn Guinan Hixon. Rita is survived by her son, Kevin Harnish and her daughter-in-law, Karen Morgan Harnish. Rita graduated from Wittenberg University and obtained a Master Degree in Library Science from Kent State University. During her career as a professional librarian, she was employed as a librarian at the Clark County Public Library, as a reference librarian at Wittenberg University and by the Clark County Bar Association as the law librarian at the Clark County Common Pleas Court. Rita was a member of the Women's Springfield Symphony Association, Women's League of Voters, Springfield Art Association and the Springfield Country Club. She enjoyed swimming, bridge playing and travel to Florida. Her love of dogs was limitless, especially her beloved Boxers. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

