Harold Rood Sr.

Rood Sr., Harold John



Harold John Rood Sr., 84, of Springfield, passed away December 20, 2025, in his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren who loved him dearly. He was born on July 27, 1941, in Lackawanna, New York, the son of Arthur Edward and Shirley Alberta (Thompson) Rood. Mr. Rood attended the Catho-lic Church and was a member of the United Senior Services. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. Harold was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from the Army, the London Correctional Institu-tion and as a school bus driver in Columbus. He is survived by five children; Shirley (Steve) Frost, Harold (Wendi) Rood Jr., Lynn Kiper, Jeffery (Kylie) Rood and Della Boucher and spouse, son in law; Ricky Campbell, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings; Charlie (Ute) Rood, Marie Terry and Sherri (Tom) Livecchi and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-ceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years; Merle N Rood, children; Deanna Campbell and Arthur Rood and his parents. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



