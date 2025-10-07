Harold Wilburn

Wilburn, Harold E.



Harold E. Wilburn, age 98 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on June 1, 1927, the son of Matt and Martha (Holland) Wilburn. Harold was a veteran of WWII with the United States Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1947. He was employed as a track inspector for CSX Railroad for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1989. Harold was a member of the Seven Mile Baptist Church and the AFL-CIO-CLC Union. On August 28, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana he married Geneva Jones and she preceded him in death in 1998. Harold is survived by four children, Harold P. "Sparky" (Renee) Wilburn, Timothy "Eddie" (Denise) Wilburn, Robert "Silas" Wilburn, and Becky (Andi) Keehner; daughter-in-law, Lynda Wilburn; twelve grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents; two children, Richard Wilburn and Connie Jennings; three grandsons, Matthew and Justin Gray, and Daniel Harden; and five siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 12:30 PM with Pastor Everett Back officiating. Entombment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 AM to 12:30PM at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com