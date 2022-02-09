HARPER, Shirley Dillon



Age 86, of Jamestown, passed away on Feb. 7 after a short stay at Jamestown Place Health and Rehab. Born in Selma, Ohio, she was the youngest of four daughters born to the late William C. and Verna Lemley Dillon. In 1955, she married



David G. Harper of Jamestown, who survives.



She was a member and trustee of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church and a charter member of the Jamestown Area Historical Society. In 1997, she was inducted into the Greene County Women's Hall of Fame for her education and volunteer endeavors.



For several years, she was Women's Editor of the Xenia Daily Gazette and was also employed at Greene Memorial Hospital. She served 20 years on the Greeneview Board of Education and 5 years on the Greene Joint Vocational Board of Education. She also served on the boards of Greene County Council on Aging, American Cancer Society and the Greene County Children's Services Board.



She is survived by a son David Robb Harper (Kathy) of Jamestown, a daughter, Elizabeth Kennedy (Rick) of Mason, three grandchildren, Abby Harper (Stephanie) of Cincinnati, Colleen Kennedy (Abby) of St. Louis, and Benjamin Kennedy of Mason and great-grandchild, Taylor Domsher of Cincinnati.



Preceding her in death was son, Timmie, and three sisters, Bonnie Metterhouse of Robbinsville, NJ, Norma Markley of London and Gwenda Warix of Springfield.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 61 W. Washington St., Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.

