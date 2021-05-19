HARRIS, Abbie



Abbie Harris, age 87, of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Abbie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 24, 1934, to Steven and Alice (nee Morgan) Thompson. Abbie graduated from Hamilton High School. On July 5, 1952, she married the love of her life, Vincent Harris. Abbie retired from Ohio Casualty in 1994 after many years of service. Abbie's greatest joy was her family, especially her grandkids. Abbie is survived by her children, Diana (James) Wells and Darrell (the late Lori) Harris; her grandchildren, Shawna, Jeff, Cheryl and Aaron (Sally); her great-grandchildren, Devyn, Adrienne, Audrina, Kesley, James, Ian, Mali, Caiden, Luca, Maylee, Lori, Lila, Denielle and Tyler. Abbie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Vincent Harris; her granddaughter, Crystal; her great-granddaughter, Jade; and her siblings, Lil Harris, Emma Harris, Bertha Pence, Dorothy Rogers, Flora Rogers, Jesse Thompson and Arnold Thompson. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to extend a special thank you to two of her granddaughters, Cheryl and Kelsey, for taking care of Grandma so she could remain at home. Condolences may be left at



