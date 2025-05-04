Harris, Barbara Kay



Barbara Harris, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, at the age of 81. Barbara was born on Sunday, June 20th, 1943, in McRoberts, Kentucky, and spent her later years residing in Springfield, Ohio. Barbara was a cherished member of her community, known for her vibrant spirit and generous heart. She was a lifetime member of both Amvets Post 189 and VFW Post 1031, as well as an active participant in the Union Club and Moose Club. Barbara had a passion for playing darts, enjoying time on the bowling lanes, and sharing drinks with her friends. However, above all, she treasured moments spent with her family, who brought immense joy to her life. Barbara is survived by her devoted sons, Tab (Rebecca) Huffman and Timothy (Lee Ann) Huffman. She was the proud grandmother of Tori, Tina, Heather, Josh, Brittney, and Nicholas. Her love further extends to her cherished great-grandchildren: Khyree, Zyden, Kayden, Brayden, Kamden, Sebastian, Wyatt, Elana, Brooklyn, K'Ona, Sophia, Leila, and Mackenzie. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert G. Harris, her parents, Wendell and Bernice Holmes, her son, Jeffrey Huffman, and her brothers, Wendell Holmes and Thomas Holmes. Family and friends are invited to honor Barbara's life and legacy at a visitation on Monday, May 5th, 2025, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm. Both services will be held at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home in Springfield, Ohio. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are provided by the same. Barbara's warmth, love, and laughter will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her memory continue to shine brightly in the hearts of her loved ones.





