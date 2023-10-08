Harris, Belinda Faye



Belinda Faye Harris, age 60, of Englewood, OH, departed this life Sunday, October 1, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Restoration Church, 904 Vernon Drive, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

