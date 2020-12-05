X

Harris, Brandon

Brandon Harris

6/10/1985 - 12/5/2019


My son, with every breath in me, I will honor you. My son, Brandon. My son, the fact you are no longer here will always bring me pain. If only I could bring you back again. I cried today. Today I honored you. I laughed today and honored you. I will never be the same. I hurt everywhere. My head hurts. My eyes hurt. My soul hurts. My heart hurts. I will

always weep for you Brandon. I miss you with every beat of my broken heart. My mind knows that you are gone, but my broken heart will never accept it. I cried the day you passed away and I still cry today. I will give my life to have my son back. We love and miss you Brandon!


Mom, sister, wife, kids and family



