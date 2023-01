Ms. Coretta



Yvonne Harris



Sunrise ~ 11/22/1968



Sunset ~ 1/5/2021



Beautiful black pearl,



iridescent with the colors of a life lived with love, courage, and grace. You were a jewel among us, a gift shaped by the hands of time,



a testament to the beauty of strength, and a masterpiece in the art of becoming fully and radiantly real. You were rare. You were beautiful and you were truly a gift created and given by God.



Loving & Missing YOU,



Family & Friends