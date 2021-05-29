dayton-daily-news logo
HARRIS, Donnie Allen

Donnie Allen Harris, born on November 2, 1961, from

Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 24th. He is

preceded in death by his

mother Mary Harris, brother

Edwin Harris, and grandson

Elijah Harris. He is survived by his wife Rhonda Harris and

children Jennifer, Justin

(Lindsay), and Rylee. Grandchildren Caiden, Micah, N'Riah, and Remi. Brothers Charles (Pat) Harris, Larry (Teresa) Harris, Mitchell Harris, and sister Norma Harris. Niece Nicky "Giggy" (Tony) Lockhart. Great-nieces Debora, Destiny, Mya. Great-great-nieces Gracie and Maisley. Great-great-nephew Nolan. Donnie was an amazing man, father, husband, grandfather, brother who would give the shirt off his back to help a

stranger. He welcomed all people into his home as family. He will be greatly missed by many. The family will have a

celebration of life at later date.

