Harris, Matthew

Age 63 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born on August 9, 1960 in Hamilton, the son of the late Mack and Donna (Simpson) Harris. Gary dedicated four years of his life to the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. During his military service he studied welding and upon his return home, became a welder for Rumpke. Through hard work and dedication, Gary advanced to a supervisory position at their Recycling Center, working for Rumpke for a total of 34 years. Gary enjoyed a variety of hobbies throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan, with a special love for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds. He also had a deep passion for his Dodge Ram and for Harley Davidson motorcycles, owning one himself. Gary was a member of the Eagles. In his youth, he worshipped at North 7th Street Church of Christ and enjoyed the Jet Cadets youth group. Gary is survived by his daughter, Emily Harris; son, Andrew Harris; granddaughter, Isabella Harris; sister, Linda (Gerardo) Sanchez; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Josh) Riley, Matthew (Jen) Farley, Lindsey (Bill) Lane, Mark (Brandy) Harris, Dustin Harris, Bradley (Sidney) Robinson, Mac (Rebekah) Sanchez, and Logyn Sanchez; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Sherry (Scharold) Harris; brother, Mark "Tim" Harris; grandparents, George and Nora Simpson and Ruth Harris; as well as aunts, uncles, and his much loved pup, Coco. Gary will be remembered for his dedication to his country, hard work in his career, strong opinions, and love for his family. We will miss his Facebook "Happy Birthdays" as we don't believe he ever missed anyone (including celebrities). He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Gathering will be held from 1pm until 3pm on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Memorial Service will begin at 3pm on Saturday at the funeral home. A Reception with food and fellowship will follow, please RSVP to the family if you can attend. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral