Harris, Suzanne

Suzanne (Sue) Lawrence Harris passed away on December 9, 2023 following a brief illness. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy (Reiner) Lawrence; her husband of 62 years, Robert Leslie and sister, Pat Hathaway. She is survived by her son, Jim (Kathy) Harris of Middletown, daughter Pam (Steve) Crawford of Cumming, GA and sister Kay Price of Dayton. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Lane Crawford, Cody Crawford and Danielle (Justin) Simpson and two great grandchildren, Leah and Bryce Simpson.



Sue was born in Middletown in 1933 where she resided for most of her adult life. She also lived in Pawleys Island, SC and Cumming, GA before returning to the area in 2022. She was very active in the Middletown community, but may be most remembered as the owner of Irving's Ladies Shop, which she sold in 1981. She then joined Sonoco Products Company where she introduced the plastic grocery bag to merchants across the US for many years, retiring as Vice President of Sales.



Sue was the first woman elected as Director of the Middletown Chamber of Commerce. She also served on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement, was Chair of the Ohio Junior Miss Pageant and the 1976 United Way campaign, the 1973 Charity Ball, and very active with the Middletown Hospital Auxiliary. Sue was also President of the Merchants of Middletown and was named one of Cincinnati Enquirer's Women of the year in 1973.



Sue's leadership skills were evident as she volunteered her time and talents to many organizations throughout her life, including Middletown High School Boosters Club, several school levy campaigns and served every church she attended as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Treasurer.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 15 at 1 pm at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive guests in the Gathering Area following the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.



