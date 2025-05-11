Harris, Taylor N.



Taylor N. Harris, 30, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Mercy Fairfield, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Dayton on February 6, 1995. Taylor graduated in 2013 from Middletown High School, where she was on the bowling team. She earned her Associate's degree in Surgical Tech from Sinclair and then worked as a surgical scrub at Mercy Fairfield. Taylor was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially when going to the lake. The absolute greatest joy in her life was her son, Brentley Williams. She will be greatly missed by her father, Daryl (Wendy) Harris; mother, Mindy Harris (Larry Weidle); brother, Justin Harris; sister, Katie Clouser; nephew, Hudson Harris; paternal grandmother, Helen Harris Plank; and maternal grandfather, Gerald Abner. And her "best friends forever", Megan Lykins, Megan Eagle, Rachel Brown, Alex Farrill, Emily Hall, Alix Reckart (cousin) & Allison Specht (cousin). She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Karl Plank; maternal grandmother, Judith Abner; and uncle, Gerald Abner Jr. The family wants to extend their heartfelt special thanks to The James at Ohio State, the staff at Mercy Fairfield ICU/ER, the OHC Oncology group and a special note to Dr. Dene' Wrenn for her wonderful care and compassion. Also special thanks to the dear family of Aaron & Dalana Shepherd. On behalf of Taylor's family and friends, we have such love and respect for Justin Wolfe, who gave Taylor love, joy and happiness in some of her hardest days. A Celebration of Taylor's Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati (OCAGC), P.O. Box 42277., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Stop in to any River Valley Credit Union branch and make a contribution to a fund for Brentley Williams or you can mail a check to any location. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



