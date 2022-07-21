HARRIS, Willie

HARRIS, Jr., Willie James "Bluebird"



Age 68, born August 20, 1953, in Montgomery, AL, passed away July 14, 2022. Willie was a member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic H.S. and of Central State University. Preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Harris; parents, Willie Sr. and Fannie Mae Harris; 5 brothers and 1 sister. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Micah Harris, Kenya (Ramell) Brown, Renaldo (Tina) Harris, Amber Harris and stepdaughter, Tiana Burks; siblings, Martha Burton, Wesley, Steve and Betty Harris, Kathy (Danny) Smith, Gloria (Fernando) Meeks, Verlene Mills, Lena Harris, Diann Perry, Cherry Gaston, Carol Pleasant, Philip and Rickie Harris; 4 grandchildren; other family and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, July 22, at Omega Baptist Chapel (Omega CDC), 1800 Harvard Blvd. Visitation 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

