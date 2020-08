HARRISON, Edna M. Age 76, of Dayton, passed away August 11, 2020, at her residence with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be from 10:00am-11:00am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 am.