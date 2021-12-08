HARRISON, Peggy Lou



With great sadness and sorrow, November 24, 2021, brought the passing of Peggy Lou



Harrison in Tucson, AZ, at age 93. Born in Xenia, OH, she moved to Hamilton shortly



after graduating from Miami University, teaching one year and then getting married.



Long term Hamilton resident, having raised all four of her sons in the same house and stayed there until the retirement of her husband Jack brought the desire for travel and a warmer climate. Full time homemaker and a master of the homemaking arts, knitting, crocheting, quilting, needlepoint, sewing, cooking and baking. She was an active member and attendee of the First United Methodist Church and their women's groups. She happily volunteered her time and handmade goods at any opportunity to her church, school activities and the PTA.



Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John "Jack" Harrison who passed away in 2006 and her son John who passed in 2017. Peggy is survived by sons Robert of Fairbanks, AK, Paul of Tucson, AZ, and David of Humble, TX. She was also very proud of her 15 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Peggy always greeted you with a heartwarming smile, never complained or spoke an ill word and was truly loved and appreciated by all. She will be missed greatly.



Her memorial service and celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Tucson, AZ, on January 15, 2022.

