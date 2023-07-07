Harrison, Roger Lee



Roger Lee Harrison Jr., 47, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2023. He was born on June 19, 1976, in Dayton, OH. A recent resident of Las Vegas, NV., and longtime resident of Chicago, IL. Employee of Midas, in Chicago and Las Vegas.



Roger attended Kiser Middle School, Colonel White and Belmont High School later serving in the United States Marines.



Survived by his mother, Krystal Moon of Dayton, OH., 2 sons, Roger Harrison III., Erique Straight, daughter, LaKeishia Harrison, and granddaughter, Ja'Lanie Straight all in Las Vegas, NV. He leaves 2 brothers, Anthony Barker Jr. and Franklin Barker, 1 sister Krystal Barker, and siblings' father, Anthony Barker Sr., from Dayton, OH. His fiance, Telishia Murphy, of Las Vegas, NV., stepchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A devoted cousin, Stan Harrison, close friend Brian Evans, Dayton, Ohio.



Service is Saturday, July 8th, 2023, 10:00 am at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter Sr., Pastor



