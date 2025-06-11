Harrison-Smith, LT. Kay

Lt. Kay Harrison-Smith, age 68 of Okeana, Ohio passed away on June 2, 2025 after a prolonged illness. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Rd. Shandon, Ohio on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place prior to mass from 10:00 AM until the time of the FOP Service at 10:45 AM. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

