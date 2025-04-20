Harrison, William R. "Mr. Bill"



William R. "Mr. Bill" Harrison, born November 11, 1937 in St. Louis MO, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 4, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center with his wife, Diana, at his side. Mr. Bill was well known and respected in the community as the owner of the AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care facility. At the time of his death, he was the longest tenured AAMCO dealer in the country (58 years). Bill was a lifetime member of Sertoma (Service To Mankind), a 40-year member of and treasurer for Northminster Presbyterian Church, and a valued community member. Bill loved sailing, was an avid bird watcher, gardener, traveler, camper, and a passionate genealogist. Bill was a life-long learner and member of Mensa, striving to always learn and expand his horizons, calling himself a "Renaissance Man and Polymath Wannabe." He is survived by Diana, his wife of 40 years; son, Andy Harrison (Cathy); daughter, Mary Harrison-Giordano; stepdaughter, Jen (Charlie) Henze; stepson, Rob Adams. Bill is also survived by grand-children Jordan Harrison, Hannah Striet (Matt), Luke Harrison (Andy); Marissa and Madeline Giordano (Mary); Emma Harkrider (Nathanael), Ruth, Olivia, Samuel and Selah Henze (Jen); Lilly and Grace Adams (Rob), and great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Sullivan Striet (Hannah); Marilyn Harrison, mother to Mary and Andy; brother, Bob Harrison; and numerous nieces & nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ruth Harrison; sister, Janet Lambert; and grandson, Adam Harrison. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Sunday April 27, 2025, at 2:30 PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Rd, Springfield, OH. Visitation will precede the service at 1:00 PM. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



