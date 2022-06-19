HARROD, Carolyn J.



81, of Botkins, OH, passed away early Friday morning, June 17, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.



Carolyn was born on March 15, 1941, in Springfield, OH, a daughter of the late Max and Jane Steele Stites. She married Jerry L. Harrod on April 20, 1963, in South Vienna, OH, and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2016. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Steinke.



Carolyn is survived by two sons, Mark Harrod of Indian Lake, OH, and Neil (Lisa Overholser) Harrod, of Sidney, OH, seven grandchildren, Tracey (Brian), Ryan, Elliott, Carley, Jay (Kat), Kenlee, and Katheryn, five great-grandchildren, Adriana, Caelynn, Jackson, Kehlani, and Andrew, three siblings, Charles Stites of Charlottesville, VA, Jane Raeuchle of Botkins, and Bill Raeuchle of Ostrander, OH, a son-in-law, Dave Steinke of



Minster, OH, close friend, Claudia Stites of Charlottesville, her Botkins neighbors, church family, and all those she helped in selecting a monument.



Carolyn was a graduate of Springfield Northeastern High School. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Botkins. In 1989, Carolyn and her husband, Jerry, opened Harrod Memorials selling monuments in Shelby and surrounding counties. She was honored to serve her church and community she so dearly loved. Carolyn's family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of Wilson Hospice Care.



Reverend David Steele and Pastor Charla Grieves will begin funeral services at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation is Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 4-8 pm and one hour prior to services on Thursday, all at the church. Burial is in Loramie Valley Cemetery, Botkins.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution are encouraged to be given in Carolyn's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, and for people to perform random acts of kindness for others.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at



