Harry Hahn

Hahn, Harry Lee



Harry Lee Hahn, 89, passed away Thursday, February 19th at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 3,1936 in Gettysburg, Ohio, the son of Harry Leroy Hahn and Alice Hattie Smith Hahn.



Harry was an avid history buff; enjoyed researching family history; loved the outdoors; he never knew a stranger and had an open mind with everyone he met. He was a devoted family man and a man you knew you could always depend on.



He is survived by his partner over twenty years, Fran LeMaster and her family; daughter Karen Hahn Brown, daughter Sue Seitz and son-in-law Christopher Seitz. Three grandchildren, Allyson Joyce Brown, Rachel Seitz Johnstone (husband, Chance Johnstone), and Nicholas Seitz. Two great-grandchildren, Penelope Seitz and Mya Seitz; a brother and sister-in-law John and Pam Hahn. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Hilliard Hahn, son, Michael Edward Hahn, grand-daughter Meghan Alexandra Brown.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 26th at 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 25th from 6 – 8:00 pm at Neeld Funeral Home 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Burial will be at St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.OhiosHospice.org/Foundation or St. Brigid Memorial Program Fund (937) 937-376-4025



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com