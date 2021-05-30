HARRY, Larry

HENRY, Larry George



Born on September 30, 1938, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Harold and Mildred Nixon Henry is being remembered with joy and love after his passing on May 23, 2021.



Larry was an educator for 42 years as a teacher, principal, and finally as a superintendent of schools. He retired in 2000 from Brookville Schools though continued to serve in the



educational realm for Montgomery County and more recently as a mentor to Brookville students through the College



Promise program.



Larry was affiliated with the Brookville Rotary where he served as a past president, the Brookville Masonic Lodge #536 F&AM, and a big contributor to the Brookville Community Theater as past president, set coordinator, and sponsor. His role as Santa Clause also brought him great joy for the past 20+ years, as well as brightened the lives of many children and families.



Larry loved cooking, gardening, entertaining, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sherron, mother, Margaret Henry, brother



Richard (Cathy) Henry, 3 sons - Brad (Susan) , David (Maggie), and L.G. (Lisa), and 9 grandchildren: Emily (Chris) Colatruglio, Tyler (Samantha) Henry, Sam, Brady, Jack, Parker, Reagan



Henry, and Marisa and Christian Eley. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. Memorial donations can be made to the Brookville Community Theater, P.O. Box 256, Brookville, OH 45309.



For those of us who knew Larry it was evident that he cared deeply for others and made a lasting impression throughout the years. Larry would say, "It's the quality of life, not the quantity that's important. Life is to live, to love, and to be happy." He lived his life that way and he will be remembered fondly and missed greatly.

