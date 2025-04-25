Hart, Dorothy Mae



Dorothy Mae "Dot" Hart, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2025, in Troy, Ohio. Born on June 30, 1929, in Muncie, Indiana, Dorothy lived a long and full life marked by devotion to her family, deep faith, and a warm spirit that touched all who knew her. Dorothy was the beloved daughter of Elizabeth Ann Fannin and Chris Fannin. She was one of six siblings and was preceded in death by their brothers Ralph Fannin, Wayne Fannin, and William Fannin; and sisters Ruth Richmond and Marjorie Snyder (the Fannin Sisters are singing again). From an early age, Dorothy's mother instilled in her children a strong faith in the Lord-a foundation that remained steadfast throughout Dorothy's life. For 26 years, she was a devoted member of True Light Baptist Church in Muncie, Indiana. Dorothy was a loving Mother to six children: William David (Sue) Michael, Robert Wayne (Debbie) Michael, Jerry Lee Michael, Bruce Allan (Roberta) Hart, Jeffery Dale Hart, and James Gayle (Margaret) Hart. Her legacy continues through 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and was excited to soon welcome her 1st Great-Great Grandchild. In them will live on the values of love and kindness that Dorothy exemplified every day. Known affectionately as the "Candy Queen," Dorothy had a gift for making everyone feel welcome. Whether offering sweet treats to visitors or sharing stories over a game of Euchre or BINGO, she brought joy to those around her. She found delight in simple pleasures-solving jigsaw puzzles with care and precision or tackling daily Wordle challenges with enthusiasm. Dorothy's greatest joy came from caring for her family. Her kitchen was often filled with the comforting aromas of home-cooked meals prepared with love, and famous for her Peanut Butter Fudge, Wacky Cake, Rump Roasts, Chipped Beef Gravy and Toast, and Chocolate Pie just to name a few. Her love of family and nurturing presence created a haven where generations gathered to share laughter and build memories. In her final years at Brookdale in Piqua, Ohio, Dorothy was surrounded by compassionate caregivers who became like family. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Don and April and all the staff at Brookdale for their exceptional care and kindness during this time. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. A graveside service and burial will be on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Garden View Funeral Home Cemetery, 10501 IN-3, Muncie, Indiana 47303. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com. Dorothy's life was one of unwavering love and quiet strength. May her memory bring comfort to all who had the joy of knowing her.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com