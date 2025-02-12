Hartbarger, Kerry A.



Kerry A. Hartbarger, age 88, of Middletown, OH passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025. He was born May 10, 1936 in Hyden, Kentucky, the son of John and Martha (Langdon) Hartbarger. Kerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed art. Kerry was a family man, he was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Danny Hartbarger; first wife, Nancy; second wife, Lee; sisters, Kathleen Thomas and Lois Robinson.



Kerry is survived by his wife, Cathy Miller; children, Wendy Geis, Darrell (Wendy) Hartbarger, Michael (Sandy) Hartbarger, Sara (Jay) Ghent, Jodi Gibbs; six grandchildren, Shannon, Rob, Sean, Jesime, Jake, Noah; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Don Hartbarger, Margie Banks, Ronald Hartbarger, David Hartbarger, Betty Henderson and other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will be at 10 am, Friday, February 14, 2025 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



