Hartzell, Nancy

age 91 of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. She was born on March 25, 1933 to the late Robert and Leona Campbell and is preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Kittrell. She is survived by her son, Patrick (Janice) Hartzell and daughter, Denise (David) Bramlage; grandchildren Jeffrey (Anne) Bramlage and Melissa Bramlage; great-granddaughter Rosemary Bramlage; and niece Lynda Senkbeil of Nashville, TN. Nancy was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and Miami University. She first taught in Dayton Schools and then at Driscoll Elementary in Centerville Schools where she taught first grade for 26 years. She was a member of Restoration Church for over 50 years and a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel. Funeral Service will be held at Restoration Church in Centerville on Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions may be made to Macular Degeneration Research, BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871 or Restoration Church, 63 E. Franklin St, Centerville, OH 45459. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



