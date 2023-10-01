Harvey, Anna



Mrs. Anna Harvey, age 87, of Hamilton, died Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:49 p.m. in Woodlands of Hamilton Memory Care Unit. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Roscoe and Irene Walton. Her greatest passions were her family, the Hamilton High Boosters and Disney. She touched many lives and leaves a great legacy in her passing.



She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Brenda LaBoffe-Pierson and Pat Pierson, and Missy and Misty Harvey; three grandchildren, Kristopher LaBoffe, Kayla Jacks and husband Raven, and Johnathan Pierson and wife Wendy; great grand-children Kameron, Madison and Nathan; two brothers Mike and wife, Linda Walton of Trenton and Randy and wife, Becky Walton of Hamilton; and devoted sister in law Irene Wagner. She also leaves behind many relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, son, Timothy and one brother William "Hoppy" Walton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd. with Jeff Harvey and Dr. Chuck Lawless officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hamilton High School Boosters for a scholarship to be created in her name, c/o HHS Boosters, 1165 Eaton Ave, Hamilton, Oh 45013.



