HASEMEIER, JOYCE

4 hours ago

Joyce V. Hasemeier, 89, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at

Otterbein-Lebanon SeniorLife Community, where she had resided for over 20 years. She was born in Cincinnati on May 15, 1932, to parents, William and Mildred (Flamm) Highfill. Joyce was a graduate of the Christ Hospital School of Nursing and had a wonderful career as a Registered Nurse with Middletown Regional Hospital. After retirement she continued to volunteer at Atrium Medical Center. Joyce is survived by her son, Dr. Rick R. (Dana) Hasemeier; daughter, Kim H. (Dorin) White; sister, Beverly Flender; and granddaughter, Kirsten (Ben) Hamrick Hinkson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard R. Hasemeier and her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. Memorial Service will be Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Chapel at Otterbein - Lebanon, 585 N. State Route 741, Turtlecreek Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein-Lebanon Benevolent Fund, 580 N. State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036 - OR - P.A.W.S, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

