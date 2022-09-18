HASSELL, Ollie James "O.J."



Age 74, went to be with the Lord September 8, 2022. Ollie was born March 31, 1948, in Humboldt, TN, to the late Sudie Bell and Willie Ollie Hassell, grew up in Fort Wayne, IN, and a resident of Ohio for 55 years. He worked for over 50 years at a variety of companies; retiring from AK Steel Holdings Corp., formerly ARMCO, in 2019. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, Vietnam War. He later continued his service with the Army Ohio National Guard. O.J. was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Army, and advanced to the rank of Captain. He had over 18 years of dedicated and meritorious military service. He is survived by his children, Spencer Allen (Karaline) Hassell, Sharrell (Julian) Hassell-Goodman, James Ryan/J.R. (Tiffany) Hassell, James Brandon (Danielle) Hassell; grandchildren, Jarya Dezriale and Ryan Jase "R.J." Hassell, Amiya Nicole Donson, Jaxson Julius Goodman, and Myles Williams Hassell; siblings, Mattie Fields, Maxine Shivers, Sue Stubbs, Sandra (Butch) Kimble, Phyllis (Gregory) Murray, Richard Hassell, Doris Sanders, Kim Robinson; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Homegoing celebration 12-noon, Friday, September 23, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. (Mask Required). Live stream link www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, The Fisher House Foundation, and Hospice of Dayton are appreciated.

